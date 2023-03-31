Man dies after being crushed by 2,000-lb. stone slab at work

A Vermont man who was crushed by a stone slab at his workplace has died, according to the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration. (WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A man in Vermont was killed after being crushed by a stone slab at his workplace, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The 28-year-old worker was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after a stone slab being moved at Surface Creations of Vermont swung in the wrong direction and crushed the man.

Investigators with the Milton Police Department believe the slab could have weighed upwards of 2,000 pounds.

Authorities said the man was breathing when he was taken to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries a day later.

Police say their initial investigation shows no sign of criminal wrongdoing.

“A really unfortunate incident, and we wish the best for him and his family,” said Milton Police Lt. Frank Scalise.

“Our thoughts are with the employee’s family and his coworkers, as VOSHA conducts a full investigation of the incident,” Department of Labor director Dirk Anderson said in a statement to WCAX.

Surface Creations of Vermont is a family-owned custom countertop business in Milton, Vermont.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A devastating early morning fire Thursday in Springfield claimed the lives of two women and a...
2 women dead following early morning house fire in Springfield
After more than 50 years in business, the Mardi Gras in Springfield has closed just three days...
Mardi Gras strip club in Springfield closes its doors after nearly 50 years
Ludlow drug bust 032823
Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for drug possession, intent to distribute
Springfield Police Department seize two firearms and a trafficking weight of cocaine on...
Springfield man arrested following firearms and drug trafficking investigation
Car fire off Mass Pike exit ramp 63 in Palmer
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Palmer

Latest News

911 calls from the Nashville school shootings were released Thursday.
Nashville 911 caller: Shooter inside school
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed in February.
Inflation slowed in February, according to gauge
In this photo provided by the Belarusian Presidential Press Service, Belarusian President...
Russia might put strategic nukes in Belarus, leader says
Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at the building which was...
Russia sends bombs as Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary