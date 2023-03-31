Mardi Gras strip club in Springfield closes its doors after nearly 50 years

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - After more than 50 years in business, the Mardi Gras in Springfield has closed just three days after the building was sold to a New York based company.

The gentleman’s club has been part of the city since the 1970s.

Western Mass News spoke to Attorney Daniel Kelly regarding the closure.

“The Mardi Gras closed their doors after the close of business last night, as you know there’s a new landlord and its doubtful that they’ll reopen, that hasn’t been 100 percent confirmed but I think it’s just about there,” said Attorney Kelly.

Attorney Kelly explained he’s not sure what will happen with the building , but it will not be another gentleman’s club.

We also spoke with the Chair of the City Council’s Planning and Economic Development Subcommittee Melvin Edwards.

He expressed concerns about the existing businesses in that area and how this new closure will affect them.

“It would be nice to see the site be developed into something a little bit better. I am concerned about Smokey Joe’s, the 350 Grill and I hope that there’s a way for them to stay,” said Edwards.

Edwards also mentioned he’s looking forward to future development in the downtown area.

