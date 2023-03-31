MGM Springfield introduces Problem Gambling Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Gaming Commission and MGM Springfield recognized March 20 to 23 as Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

March also marked the one-year anniversary of PlayMyWay’s launch at the casino, a budget tool that helps guests limit their spending.

Mark Vanderlinden, Director of Research and Responsible Gaming for the Mass. Gaming Commision spoke about the importance of PlayMyWay.

“I stood here a year ago as we were launching PlayMyWay Springfield and since then we have almost 5,000 people who have enrolled in this program,” said Vanderlinden. “That is a positive step in taking that responsibility and setting a budget and setting those responsibilities to gamble.”

Vanderlin also said there are other resources available at MGM Springfield that will help reinforce positive gambling.

This recognition took place at MGM Springfield on Friday morning at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.