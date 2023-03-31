MGM Springfield introduces Problem Gambling Awareness Month

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission and MGM Springfield recognized March 20 to 23 as Problem Gambling Awareness Month.
By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Gaming Commission and MGM Springfield recognized March 20 to 23 as Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

March also marked the one-year anniversary of PlayMyWay’s launch at the casino, a budget tool that helps guests limit their spending.

Mark Vanderlinden, Director of Research and Responsible Gaming for the Mass. Gaming Commision spoke about the importance of PlayMyWay.

“I stood here a year ago as we were launching PlayMyWay Springfield and since then we have almost 5,000 people who have enrolled in this program,” said Vanderlinden. “That is a positive step in taking that responsibility and setting a budget and setting those responsibilities to gamble.”

Vanderlin also said there are other resources available at MGM Springfield that will help reinforce positive gambling.

This recognition took place at MGM Springfield on Friday morning at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

After more than 50 years in business, the Mardi Gras in Springfield has closed just three days...
Mardi Gras strip club in Springfield closes its doors after nearly 50 years
A devastating early morning fire Thursday in Springfield claimed the lives of two women and a...
2 women dead following early morning house fire in Springfield
Ludlow drug bust 032823
Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for drug possession, intent to distribute
Multiple people were taken to the hospital following a serious accident on Cooley St. in...
4 adults, 1 child transported from serious multi-vehicle crash in Springfield
Springfield Police Department seize two firearms and a trafficking weight of cocaine on...
Springfield man arrested following firearms and drug trafficking investigation

Latest News

A 16-year-old Westfield resident has made strides in the science world, working to create an...
A Westfield teenage scientist made remarkable advancements in enzyme research
Efforts to bring more outdoor dining options to Springfield was announced on Friday. This is as...
Getting Answers: Governor Healey announces cocktails to-go extension, dining alternatives
The zoo in Forest Park is opening for the season opener on Saturday after being delayed by a...
Zoo in Forest Park season begins this weekend in Springfield
Early rain will give way to a very mild, blustery day with a late severe weather threat.
Janna's Weekend Forecast