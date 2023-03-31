More than 30 swimmers accused of harassing dolphin pod off Hawaii Island, officials say

A joint investigation between state and federal officials is now underway.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Federal authorities are investigating after drone video caught a group of more than 30 people who appeared to be harassing a pod of dolphins off the island of Hawaii Sunday morning.

According to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, 33 swimmers appeared to be “aggressively pursuing, corralling, and harassing the pod” in waters off Honaunau Bay.

Officials said the group of people were called out and alerted of the violation.

An investigation between state and federal officials is now underway.

Federal law requires people to stay 50 yards away from Hawaiian Spinner Dolphins.

If prosecuted, violators of these laws could face civil penalties up to $11,000 or up to one year in prison. Boaters could lose their vessel and pay up to $25,000 in penalties.

To report suspected instances of harassment for wildlife, call the NOAA hotline at 1-888-256-9840. You can also send video to RespectWildlife@noaa.gov to report a tip.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ludlow drug bust 032823
Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for drug possession, intent to distribute
Gray Belder was reported missing in Springfield in July 2021.
Body of missing Springfield man found in Chicopee
A “potential incident” is being reported at Palmer High School according to school officials. ...
Police investigating hoax threat calls made to several area schools
A devastating early morning fire Thursday in Springfield claimed the lives of two women and a...
2 women dead following early morning house fire in Springfield
Holyoke Police patch
Holyoke Police Captain Manuel Reyes placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision, jury decides
Demonstrators unveil a banner outside Manhattan's district attorney office, supporting a grand...
Trump indictment: What will the arrest process look like?
A balloon with names of the victims is seen at a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant...
Funerals set for 5 of Nashville school shooting’s 6 victims
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire