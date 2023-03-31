Rollover crash in Warwick shuts down portion of Rt. 78

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A section of Rt. 78 in Warwick was closed down Friday morning following a rollover crash that left a telephone pole damaged, fire officials report.

Around 7:30 a.m. the Warwick Fire Department posted to their Facebook page that Rt. 78 also known as Orange Road, was closed due to the accident.

We’re told it was a single-motor vehicle crash that happened in Warwick at the Orange town line.

According to the Orange Fire Department which sent an ambulance crew to assist Warwick on scene, the vehicle rolled over and downed wires.

The stretch of road where the crash happened, shut down the area in both directions. Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes.

Western Mass News has reached out to both the Warwick Fire and Police Departments for more information.

