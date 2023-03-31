Severe Weather Threat for Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Showers continue to move through the area this evening, then become light and taper off later tonight. Gusty breezes will also lighten closer to midnight and temperatures hover close to 40 overnight with an occasional shower.

A powerful storm system will bring severe weather with tornadoes from the Mid-West to the Tennessee River Valley today. This system will track well to our northwest tonight through tomorrow, moving through Canada, but the storms associated fronts will move through western Mass tomorrow. The storms warm front will bring a soaking rain tomorrow morning. The front will lift northward by midday, bringing an end to the rain and allowing for some partial sunshine. Wind will increase out of the south-southwest and may become gusty at times with temperatures soaring into the low to middle 60s! It will even become a bit muggy with dew points near 60.

With an influx of moisture, and warmer temperatures the stage will be set for thunderstorms late in the day tomorrow, as a cold front approaches in the early evening. The front will bring downpours and thunderstorms. A storm or two could be on the strong to severe side as well. We have declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day with the threat for severe storms. Storms may have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts along with sizable hail. Lightning is always a threat with thunderstorms. The timing for storms looks to be from about 5-9pm. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of southern New England under a “Slight” risk for severe weather-a 2 on their scale from 1 to 5.

After the front moves through we quickly dry out. Wind swings into the northwest and will remain gusty, driving in cold air for the rest of the weekend.

Sunshine and cooler temperatures return Sunday behind a departing cold front, but we will also have to battle the breeze. Northwest wind may gust to 20-30mph at times, adding a chill to the day. Temperatures turn milder next week with highs getting into the 50s and lower 60s. Monday looks dry, but we turn unsettled Tuesday to Thursday as a few systems move through.

