Town by Town: Elms College and HCC agreement, ALDI opening, McCray’s Farm season begins

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Chicopee, Northampton, and South Hadley.

Elms College and Holyoke Community College signed an articulation transfer agreement.

The new agreement will make it easier for HCC students to complete their bachelor’s degree at Elms in either biology or biotechnology.

That event was held on the Elms College campus in Chicopee.

A grand opening was held this morning for the new ALDI grocery store on King Street in Northampton.

The first 100 customers received a bag filled with samples of ALDI fan favorite products and a gift card.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

McCray’s Farm opened for the season yesterday in South Hadley.

Guests can now enjoy delicious ice cream, baked goods, and a petting zoo.

For more information on all the fun, visit the McCray’s Farm Facebook page.

