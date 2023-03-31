A Westfield teenage scientist made remarkable advancements in enzyme research

WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A 16-year-old Westfield resident has made strides in the science world, working to create an enzyme that breaks down plastic.

“Eli has done such a beautiful job and if you talk to her about her project obviously you can know she understands it very well and knows what she is doing,” said Dr. Berman.

Elizabeth Hanechak, better known as Eli, is a 16-year-old who has dedicated her free time researching ways to break down plastics quickly.

The Westfield native signed up for a program that allowed her to work in a lab with a professor from Westfield State University.

She joined Dr. Kim Berman six months ago and has made strides in her research.

“When I read her proposal, I thought this is not a high school science fair project this is a college level,” said Dr. Berman.

Eli told Western Mass News that she has always been interested in science. But her passion for this project started with a bracelet her grandmother gave her that was made from recycled plastics.

“I started doing research on plastic and it broke my heart that there was so much pollution in the world and that there was so little to be done about it,” said Eli.

That is when she decided to find a solution.

Using an enzyme called Cutinase that has already been established to break down plastics, her mission is to enhance it, in order to break down plastics faster and more efficiently.

“I think of it as a stone wall, a protein or an enzyme is a specialized kind of protein, is kind of like the stone wall itself,” said Eli “Every little stone that makes up the stone wall is called an amino acid those are the building blocks of the protein and in between all those amino acids there are these things called dulcified bridges which adds stability kind of like cement in between stones that makes sure it doesn’t fall apart.”

Eli’s goal is to get rid of the so-called cement, trying to make the wall less stable.

Her end goal is to develop an affordable machine that uses her enzyme to take plastic waste in third world countries and turn it into something valuable such as fertilizer or water.

Her advice for those who want to chase their dreams is to be stubborn.

“You really have to be persistent; it is so easy to give up and there will be lots of people telling you it’s not worth it, don’t try it but if you are just obstinate the entire time and really be open to criticism and feedback but make sure your goals are achieved just stay with it,” said Eli.

