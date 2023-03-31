Zoo in Forest Park season begins this weekend in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The zoo in Forest Park is opening for the season opener on Saturday after being delayed by a week as they get ready to come back to the wild.

In less than 24 hours, people of all ages will be able to meet and greet all kinds of animals at the zoo in Forest Park and Education Center.

“My office window is on the second floor of the barn, and there’s nothing I love more than looking out my window and seeing families walking by,” said Sarah Tsitso. “So, I’m really excited to see everybody come back.”

Western Mass News spoke with Executive Director Sarah Tsitso, told us the zoo was supposed to open last week, but those plans were postponed because of inclement weather.

Despite some rainy weather hitting the area this weekend, Tsitso said there will be no issues, especially since the zoo will be celebrating Oz the Leopard’s 19th birthday.

“He’s been with us all 19 years, and we just love having him,” said Tsitso. “He’s a huge fan favorite. People come from all over to spend some time watching him, prowl and prance and do all kinds of fun things in his exhibit.”

Visitors can expect to see at least 225 animals like goats, porcupines, bobcats and peacocks.

Tsitso explained there will also be new friends on the grounds.

“In the fall, we did bring in a baby bactrian camel (bactrian camels have the two humps) to come and be friends with our dromedary camel, max (dromedary camels have one hump),” said Tsitso. “She is not quite a year old. She was actually born on easter last year.”

After a busy season last year, Tsitso expects bigger crowds this time around.

Most of all, she hoped every visitor shares the same purpose: to have fun and learn.

“When people come, they not only get to hang out with the animals,” said Tsitso. “They get to learn some pretty cool stories about these specific animals and why they make their home here.”

Kids and families will be able to take a walk on the wild side from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends beginning on Saturday, before the zoo opens seven days a week after Mother’s Day.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.