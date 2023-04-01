Crews respond to motor vehicle accident on I-91N in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Bernardston Fire crews, along with the Massachusetts State Police, responded to I-91 Northbound Saturday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident with entrapment.

According to Bernardston Fire officials, they received the call just after 5 a.m. and responded to the area of mile marker 53.7.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were on scene when fire crews arrived. The vehicle’s driver had already exited the car on their own and reported that they had not sustained any injuries as airbags had deployed and they were wearing their seatbelt. Northfield EMS brought the driver in for further evaluation out of precaution.

Officials said the I-91 Northbound had been down to one lane briefly, but was reopened to two lanes once the vehicle was removed.

