Federal officials react to Donald Trump’s historical indictment

Former President Donald Trump indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in connection to alleged hush money he paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Now, members of the congressional delegation speak out.

Congressman Richard Neal said he’s waiting to see the facts in this case, and to hear the arguments from both the prosecutor and Trump’s defense team before making any broad statements.

While it didn’t come as a shock to many, it may have come quicker than expected.

“Because press accounts led everyone to believe that there was going to be a two-week hiatus for the grand jury, but instead the grand jury might have taken a hiatus, but they had rendered a judgement prior to that,” said Congressman Neal.

We spoke with Congressman Richard Neal about the indictment.

He said he wants to see the facts and arguments in this case, once the indictment is unsealed.

“Nobody is above the law,” said Congressman Neal. “This is the justice system in the United States, which means that as the prosecution lays out their argument, there will be a chance for the defense attorneys to offer their argument as well.”

Fellow Congressman Jim McGovern felt a little bit more passionate about the news, sending out a statement that reads in part quote:

“Despite Trump’s absurd rhetoric, his indictment has nothing to do with politics. After examining the evidence, hearing from witnesses, and looking at the law, a grand jury decided he likely committed a crime. How could anyone be surprised? His campaign manager, deputy campaign manager, chief strategist, national security advisor, personal lawyer, and accountant are all convicted felons. Like a mob boss, he surrounded himself with a cult of criminals who took the fall for him—and now the jig is up.”

We also spoke with Debby Pastrich-Klemer, a member of Public Citizen’s, a public advocacy group.

The group is planning rallies if Trump is indicted for the charges related to the 2020 election that he faces in Georgia.

“I was really excited. I’m glad that no one is above the law,” said Pastrich-Klemer. “And he’s getting what he deserves.”

We asked Congressman Neal about how Trump’s indictment is historically significant in the U.S., and although he said that’s true, it’s not totally unprecedented when you look across the globe.

“In democracies across the world, mature democracies, that it is not unusual in these cases, whether it was in Italy or France, for these sorts of cases to be brought about,” said Congressman Neal. “But I think we want to make sure as the case proceeds that everybody has an understanding of what exactly the prosecution is alleging.”

