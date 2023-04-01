Florence man arrested following fentanyl bust in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Florence man was arrested for trafficking last week after police seized a large quantity of fentanyl in Holyoke.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, 34-year-old Jose Rosado of Florence was changed with trafficking after a regional drug task force, along with local and federal partners, seized 150 packets of fentanyl.

There has been no word on an arraignment for Rosado.

