Florence man arrested following fentanyl bust in Holyoke

Holyoke fentanyl seizure 033123
Holyoke fentanyl seizure 033123(Massachusetts State Police)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Florence man was arrested for trafficking last week after police seized a large quantity of fentanyl in Holyoke.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, 34-year-old Jose Rosado of Florence was changed with trafficking after a regional drug task force, along with local and federal partners, seized 150 packets of fentanyl.

There has been no word on an arraignment for Rosado.

