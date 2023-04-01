Getting Answers: Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site officially shuts down

The testing site at Eastfield Mall in Springfield has officially closed for good with their last tests administered on Friday.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Josh Daley and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The testing site at Eastfield Mall in Springfield has officially closed for good with their last tests administered on Friday.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, cars would line up here at these drive thru COVID testing booths. American Medical Response first opened 12 booths. But the area has once again become an empty parking lot.

The American Medical Response COVID-19 testing center at the Eastfield Mall packed their bags for the final time today, after nearly three years of administering tests to thousands of Springfield residents.

Representative Carlos Gonzalez showed gratitude for the company’s efforts throughout the pandemic.

“Thank to the great work of AMR, thank you to everybody from the federal government and the state and through their municipalities, we have been able to take off these masks now,” said Gonzalez.

The site opened in August 2020 as part of the state’s “Stop the Spread” initiative and over the course of its tenure 130 frontline workers administered more than 225,000 tests.

As demand dwindled, so did the number of tests the site administered. The number of tests went down from 1,000 per day to just 30 per day.

Even though you can no longer get tested here at the Eastfield Mall, there are still places to get tested in the area. For the full list of those sites CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

After more than 50 years in business, the Mardi Gras in Springfield has closed just three days...
Mardi Gras strip club in Springfield closes its doors after nearly 50 years
A devastating early morning fire Thursday in Springfield claimed the lives of two women and a...
2 women dead following early morning house fire in Springfield
Multiple people were taken to the hospital following a serious accident on Cooley St. in...
4 adults, 1 child transported from serious multi-vehicle crash in Springfield
Ludlow drug bust 032823
Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for drug possession, intent to distribute
Police seek the public’s help in finding a three larceny suspects in Springfield.
Springfield Police search for larceny suspects

Latest News

The family of a Connecticut man who was shot and died from his injuries after an exchange of...
Family speaks out following investigation of officer-involved shooting in Springfield
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Granby crews respond to a 2 vehicle crash at West State Street intersection
A free after school program for teens is once again being offered in Holyoke. It’s a rowing...
Holyoke Rows program offers to help teens throughout western Mass.
A political expert explained Donald Trump’s indictment, affecting many different aspects of...
Local political expert weighs in on former President Trump’s criminal charges