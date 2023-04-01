Getting Answers: Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site officially shuts down

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The testing site at Eastfield Mall in Springfield has officially closed for good with their last tests administered on Friday.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, cars would line up here at these drive thru COVID testing booths. American Medical Response first opened 12 booths. But the area has once again become an empty parking lot.

The American Medical Response COVID-19 testing center at the Eastfield Mall packed their bags for the final time today, after nearly three years of administering tests to thousands of Springfield residents.

Representative Carlos Gonzalez showed gratitude for the company’s efforts throughout the pandemic.

“Thank to the great work of AMR, thank you to everybody from the federal government and the state and through their municipalities, we have been able to take off these masks now,” said Gonzalez.

The site opened in August 2020 as part of the state’s “Stop the Spread” initiative and over the course of its tenure 130 frontline workers administered more than 225,000 tests.

As demand dwindled, so did the number of tests the site administered. The number of tests went down from 1,000 per day to just 30 per day.

Even though you can no longer get tested here at the Eastfield Mall, there are still places to get tested in the area. For the full list of those sites CLICK HERE.

