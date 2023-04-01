Legal expert sheds light on what’s next for Donald Trump after facing multiple charges

Reaction continues to pour in just one day after former President Donald Trump was indicted in New York. This marks the first time a former U.S. president faces
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Josh Daley and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Reaction continues to pour in just one day after former President Donald Trump was indicted in New York. This marks the first time a former U.S. president faces criminal charges. Now, a legal expert sheds light on what’s next.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender to prosecutors early next week, marking just the beginning of a lengthy legal battle. All this as the legal system and the nation brace to navigate through unchartered territory.

“This is going to go on for quite a while, so I think we need to sit tight, pay attention but live our fullest lives through this chaos,” said Jennifer Taub.

Former President Donald Trump was indicted on Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on charges related to his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme.

Trump is expected to turn himself in on Tuesday. Jennifer Taub is a law professor at Western New England University, she told us what this could entail.

“That process is ordinary,” said Taub. “You know finger printing, which will probably be digital printing not ink prints, also he’ll have a booking photo taken, he’ll appear before a judge. What he’s entitled to do, what his lawyer will most likely do is challenge the indictment.”

While it could be several months before Trump faces a jury, Attorney Jeremy Powers explained to us the impact Trump’s status could have inside the courtroom.

“There is no way that you can suggest they are going to find a juror of his peers that are completely impartial that has not heard of this story,” said Powers.

Powers told us a sequestered jury is within the realm of possibility.

“I think it’s going to be impossible to get a jury that has not heard about this case,” said Powers. “And once they are assigned, once they are selected as jurors it’s going to be impossible to keep any information about the case from them.”

Taub said we should expect the trial to be open to the public, something she said is vital to our criminal justice system. 

“Something like the arraignment of a public figure should be a public event,” said Taub.

Trump is likely to be arraigned on Tuesday, at which point the indictment against him will be unsealed and the public will learn more about the charges he now faces.

