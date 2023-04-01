Rain or shine: Zoo in Forest Park opens for the 2023 season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Zoo in Forest Park has officially opened after being delayed by a week due to inclement weather. However, on Saturday, it was rain or shine as the zoo persisted and opened for the 2023 season.

“Fun! We’re excited!” said Moriah Hall of Maine.

People from as far as Maine came to visit and see the more than 225 animals who live in the park.

“I haven’t been here before,” Hall told us. “We just wanted to check it out and see some animals.”

Gabry Tyson, the development manager of the Zoo at Forest Park, told Western Mass News that they are thrilled to finally be able to welcome guests back.

“It feels great to be back for the season,” said Tyson. “We’re so excited to welcome guests back now that we’re open again, and our animals, of course, missed everyone.”

The zoo will now be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends, before it opens 7 days a week after Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14th.

Tyson told us what people can expect for the rest of the month this year.

“Today and tomorrow, we’re opening with a birthday for our leopard, Oz, and then, this coming weekend is our annual Eggstavaganza event, so that is our annual Easter event,” Tyson said. “We’re going to have a bunny trail with goodies along the way for kids to grab as they go through the zoo. There’s going to be a DJ, crafts under the tent. It’s a really fun event every year.”

With opening weekend still underway, she wanted to share what she hopes people can learn from their trip to the Zoo at Forest Park.

“Here at the Zoo in Forest Park, we are focused on education, conservation, and rehabilitation, so many of the animals that you’re going to see are native wildlife, and we’re really focused on teaching people about animals that live in their own backyard,” Tyson told us.

Tickets for the annual Eggstravaganza next week need to be pre-purchased online.

