Town by Town: Westfield construction, Historic East Longmeadow Train Station season begins, Bob’s Stores opening

Town by town is taking you to Westfield, East Longmeadow, and Holyoke.
By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Paris Dunford and Morgan Briggs
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Westfield, East Longmeadow, and Holyoke.

Construction crews were busy over in Westfield on Friday.

From 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Mill Street was closed to traffic from Court Street all the way to West Silver Street for construction.

The Westfield Traffic Bureau thanked residents for their patience, while crews were at work.

The Graham Central Railroad at the Historic East Longmeadow Train Station reopened for the 2023 season.

The train will be open on Friday’s and weekends from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Friday’s event at the station took place at 10 a.m.

Western Mass’ first Bob’s Stores ribbon cutting ceremony unveiled at the Holyoke Mall.

The grand opening event will last three days and end on April 2.

Shoppers who come before Sunday can spin the prize wheel and receive exclusive giveaways.

