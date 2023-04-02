Easthampton superintendent candidate offer revoked after addressing school committee as ‘ladies’

EASTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was rescinded on Thursday.

Candidate Vito Perrone told Western Mass News the revoke was voted on in an executive session, allegedly due to a perceived microaggression in an email he sent to the school committee chairperson and the committee’s executive assistant.

Western Mass News obtained a copy of that email, in which Perrone was discussing negotiations, but he told us the main focus was the way he addressed the school committee members as quote “ladies”. Perrone said he was shocked when he received the news from the chairperson.

“She explained to me that they were insulted by the address, and I said well, I grew up in a time the sixties seventies when ladies and gentlemen was a term of respect,” said Perrone. “That’s how I intended it, and I didn’t mean to insult you and was basically told my apology didn’t mean anything and they were going to rescind the offer.”

Perrone said he hopes this situation can be used as a learning lesson and everyone can move forward.

He noted he is grateful for the support he’s received from the Easthampton community and West Springfield where he currently serves as interim superintendent.

Western Mass News reached out to members of the school committee, who declined to comment in time for the broadcast. Chairperson Cynthia Kwiecinski said she cannot comment on matters discussed in an executive session.

