Holyoke crews respond to a car crash on Northampton Street

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a car crash on Northampton Street in Holyoke.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, fire crews were on scene to repair damages done to a pole.

Officials confirmed a person with minor injuries was transported to a local hospital.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

