Holyoke crews respond to a car crash on Northampton Street
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a car crash on Northampton Street in Holyoke.
According to the Holyoke Fire Department, fire crews were on scene to repair damages done to a pole.
Officials confirmed a person with minor injuries was transported to a local hospital.
Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.
