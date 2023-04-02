Holyoke crews respond to a car crash on Northampton Street

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a car crash on Northampton Street in Holyoke.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, fire crews were on scene to repair damages done to a pole.

Officials confirmed a person with minor injuries was transported to a local hospital.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

