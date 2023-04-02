Local leaders come together and honor Vietnam veterans in Springfield

By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Mayor Domenic Sarno and Congressman Richard Neal honored those who served on Sunday.

The two came together, along with several other local leaders, for a special observation ceremony to honor and recognize Vietnam Veterans Day.

Mayor Sarno issued a special proclamation honoring the memory of the late Daniel Walsh, a Vietnam veteran, former city councilor, and Veterans’ Services Director for the city of Springfield.

“Captain Walsh was named Springfield’s Veteran of the Year in 1990 and left a lasting impact on our community since he returned to the city following his service to our country,” said Mayor Sarno. “Always incredible proud of his home city and he’ll tell you that and we’re happy he’s said that.”

The observation also included a wreath laying ceremony at the Vietnam War Memorial on Veteran’s Way.

