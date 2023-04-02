Local Papillon Tattoo Convention featuring tattoo artists from across the U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tattoo artists from across the country showed up to the Big E fairgrounds this weekend to show off their work for thousands of people across western Massachusetts.

From people tatted head to toe to people looking to get inked for the first time, the Papillon Tattoo Convention at the Big E fairgrounds is the one-stop shop for tattoos and piercings.

Host of the event Joseph Germinario told Western Mass News that some of the artists in attendance traveled from across the United States to show off their work.

“The thing with the tattoo convention is you can get tattoos by people you normally can’t get tattooed by,” Germinario said. “We have a crew here from Las Vegas, there’s another crew from Puerto Rico. Normally, you’re not going to be able to get tattooed by those people. So, this gives you a chance to get tattooed by them.”

The variety of artists and tattoo options gave the tattoo convention trio of Emily, Kat, and Elisha tons of options for possible tattoos

“It’s really cool to see everyone’s different style and just getting to talk to the artists,” Emily Cuseo of Everett told us.

“I feel like sometimes it’s hard to find tattoo artists online,” added Kat Cuseo of South Dennis. “It’s better when they’re nearby. It’s great to be able to walk around and flip through books.”

“There is some amazing art here,” Elisha Chase of Malden told us. “If I was a little braver, I would probably get tattooed by pretty much anyone here.”

Germinario added that all the artists in attendance definitely put their best foot forward with different competitions for categories like best cover-up or best in show.

“There is a competition every night,” he said. “Tonight is the last night, so tonight, we’ll actually have the best in show, which would be the one tattoo this weekend that outperforms all the rest.”

