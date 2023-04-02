Severe storm leaves hundreds without power across western Mass.

CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Severe thunderstorms with strong winds on Saturday afternoon left hundreds in our region without power.

On Saturday evening, people in western Mass. took advantage of the nice weather and headed to Szot Park in Chicopee to enjoy it.

“This is my son I picked him up so he can come to the park, it’s really nice out,” said Teresa Uaraco.

“We brought out our dog out today so it was nice,” said Zachary Phillips.

The nice weather was put to a hault when dark clouds rolled through our area as captured here on our Monarch Place Skycam that brought rain, heavy winds and lightning.

People we spoke with earlier in the day had mixed thoughts on the April showers.

“We definitely need rain because it brings flowers and stuff so it’s about that time of year,” said Phillips.

“I’m excited I like storms I really do I get a charge out of them,” said Kelly Kiltonic. “I like lightning I like the wind its just wind and light you know.

Some people like Kelly Kiltonic, were just hoping to avoid another power outage like the ones we saw with a recent winter storm.

“We lost TV, Wi-Fi, phone for three days and it affects the whole family especially if you have teenagers,” said Kiltonic.

Kitonic offered her insight on previous storms.

“You just have be careful on being underneath the trees because we’ve had trees come down on our wires and we lost electricity for a couple of days, so you just have to be careful,” said Kitonic.

According to the Eversource Outage Map, Springfield is seeing minimal power outages at this time, but Pittsfield has a few hundred customers out.

Western Mass News spoke with Eversource earlier today and said they are monitoring the weather and had crews on standby ready to go for any damage from the storm.

