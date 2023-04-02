Southwick Police and Fire host pancake breakfast fundraiser

Southwick Police and Fire departments joined forces to host a fundraising pancake breakfast.
By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTHWICK, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Southwick Police and Fire departments joined forces to host a fundraising pancake breakfast.

Families could tour these stations, look at the police and fire equipment.

Western Mass News spoke to Sergeant Paul Miles from the Southwick Police Department Association about the Southwick food pantry and why they decided to raise money for this organization.

“We wanted to do something positive for our community and do a fundraiser for an organization that does a lot for people who are in need,” said Sgt. Miles.

Tickets for this breakfast ranged between $7 to $12 per person.

All proceeds will be given to the Southwick food pantry.

The breakfast took place inside the Southwick Fire Department from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

