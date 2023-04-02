‘They will never be forgotten’: Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony in Westfield

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield held their Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day ceremony on Saturday.

Western Mass News spoke to Kenneth Lafreniere, president of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 219, who explained this event in his own words.

“We’re here to give recognition to the Vietnam veterans, men and women, who served our country during the Vietnam war,” said Lafreniere. “They will never be forgotten.”

Senator John Velis and State Representative Kelly Pease also spoke at this ceremony, thanking veterans for their service.

The ceremony started at 1 p.m. in Parker Park.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.