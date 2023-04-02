Ware crews respond to a rollover crash on Belchertown Road

On Sunday morning, crews responded to a rollover crash on Belchertown Road in Ware.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
According to the Ware Police Department, officers received the call around 11 a.m. about a car crash with entrapment.

Officials confirmed the driver of the vehicle was extricated by the Ware Fire Department and was transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Ware Police Department.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

