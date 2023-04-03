Amherst Town Council to vote on funding for new elementary school

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Amherst Town Council will vote Monday evening on how they will pay for a new elementary school with a price tag of almost $100 million.

The president of the Amherst Town Council told Western Mass News that the total cost of the project is around $97 million, but they hope that about half of that can be covered by grants and tax breaks.

One Amherst resident told Western Mass News that town funds spent on education are money well spent.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing,” said Glenroy Buchanan. “Amherst is a very nice community and they understand, in order to keep it that way, you want to educate your kids right.”

Amherst Town Council President Lynn Griesemer told Western Mass News that the $97 million project calls for tearing down Fort River Elementary School to build the new school. She broke down some of the ways the town plans to pay for the project and some areas where they could save money.

“$40.5 million will most likely be paid for by the Mass School Building Authority,” Griesemer told us. “We are expecting Eversource will reimburse us because it’s a net-zero energy saver building that we hope will be about $1.6 million. In addition to that, the Community Preservation Act money to restore the fields is about $700,000.”

The town also plans to use $5 million from the town’s reserve funds to finance the project, but will decide whether to increase that to $9 million, which would essentially drain the reserve account.

However, Griesemer believes that money could go back to the town if they are approved for federal tax credits.

“Our hope is that that amount will be able to be reimbursed, all or most of it by, in fact, the federal tax credits,” she said.

If this project is approved by the town council Monday night, it will go before Amherst residents in a ballot measure on May 2nd. People can also request a mail in ballot and vote early on April 24th.

