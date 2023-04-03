Annual New England Sled Hockey tournament held in Westfield

WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 23rd annual New England Sled Hockey tournament took place in Westfield on Sunday.

It was the 19th year the event was held at the Amelia Park Arena.

The three-day tournament hosted 16 teams from across the country, including the Springfield Thunderbirds Sled Hockey organization.

The mission of the tournament is to provide physically challenged athletes that play the game of sled hockey, an opportunity to compete in friendly fast-paced games

Ben Eastman, a Colrain resident said, “It makes me feel like a player, I don’t feel disabled or anything even if an abled body gets in the sled, they’re at my level.”

Organizers of the tournament said they are thankful for the communities’ continued support throughout the years.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.