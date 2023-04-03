Annual New England Sled Hockey tournament held in Westfield

The 23rd annual New England Sled Hockey tournament took place in Westfield on Sunday.
By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 23rd annual New England Sled Hockey tournament took place in Westfield on Sunday.

It was the 19th year the event was held at the Amelia Park Arena.

The three-day tournament hosted 16 teams from across the country, including the Springfield Thunderbirds Sled Hockey organization.

The mission of the tournament is to provide physically challenged athletes that play the game of sled hockey, an opportunity to compete in friendly fast-paced games

Ben Eastman, a Colrain resident said, “It makes me feel like a player, I don’t feel disabled or anything even if an abled body gets in the sled, they’re at my level.”

Organizers of the tournament said they are thankful for the communities’ continued support throughout the years.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

After more than 50 years in business, the Mardi Gras in Springfield has closed just three days...
Mardi Gras strip club in Springfield closes its doors after nearly 50 years
Severe thunderstorms with strong winds on Saturday afternoon left hundreds in our region...
Severe storm leaves hundreds without power across western Mass.
Dry and sunny Monday. but turning windy again. Shower chances increase Tuesday to Thursday.
Another Bright and Blustery Day to Start the Week
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield has announced the players and coaches who...
Basketball Hall of Fame names Class of 2023 inductees
Holyoke fentanyl seizure 033123
Florence man arrested following fentanyl bust in Holyoke

Latest News

Oksana Salon and Spa hosted an autism awareness event on Sunday morning.
Longmeadow salon brings autism awareness
Generic police lights
Springfield crews respond to truck crashing into pole on Newbury Street
On Sunday afternoon, crews responded to a car fire on Frank Smith Road in Longmeadow.
Longmeadow crews respond to a car fire on Frank Smith Road
Mayor Domenic Sarno and Congressman Richard Neal honored those who served on Sunday.
Local leaders come together and honor Vietnam veterans in Springfield