Another Bright and Blustery Day to Start the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a bright, blustery end to the weekend here in western Mass with afternoon highs slightly below normal-in the 40s to around 50. Wind has finally lightened up tonight and should remain light to calm through sunrise. With high pressure moving overhead, early morning lows should fall into the upper teens to low 20s.

After that cold and frosty start, temperatures will rise fast thanks to full morning sun. Wind increases out of the South with gusts to 20-30mph throughout the afternoon, which will help temperatures climb into the middle and upper 50s.

A weak cold front will be pushing southward and high, thin clouds will gradually increase Monday afternoon and evening. The front doesn’t look to come through western Mass, instead lingers north of Rt. 2 with a few showers Monday night.

Our weather looks cloudy and unsettled Tuesday to Thursday with a few rounds of showers coming our way. A cold front will slowly creep southward on Tuesday, bringing scattered showers to western Mass, but highs stay in the 50s to near 60 as the front lingers over our area. By Wednesday, the front moves farther south and we go into a cooler air mass with an easterly breeze, overcast skies and a few showers here and there.

The front stalled to our south will lift back northward Wednesday night with more showers. Thursday is trending warm and more humid as the warm front moves north. Southwesterly breezes increase and help bring highs into the 60s to near 70. A cold front moves in from the west with scattered showers and a thunderstorm Thursday afternoon.

Blustery and cooler for Good Friday with highs returning to the 50s. Wind eases a bit over Easter weekend as high pressure moves through the mid-Atlantic coast. Saturday and Sunday are looking mainly sunny and Easter Sunday looks the mildest with highs possibly getting into the lower 60s.

