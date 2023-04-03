Arraignment held for man accused of hitting, killing couple with vehicle in Easthampton

By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about the pedestrian crash that killed an elderly couple last summer in Easthampton.

Edward Hanlon, 81, and Ilona Murray, 60, were hit and killed crossing the road after getting off a PVTA bus on Northampton Street in August 2022. Western Mass News spoke with people who knew the couple well back in August and they described them as selfless and caring people.

On Monday, a man faced a judge, charged in connection with their deaths. Stuart Larkin of South Hadley is charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and one count of speeding. Western Mass News spoke with the prosecutor on the case, Matthew Thomas, about why the charges took so long.

“It can be complicated. The thing that takes the most time is the calculus, the physical analysis of the scene. The investigation was assisted because investigators were able to get surveillance video from a nearby business, so we have a pretty clear idea of what happened,” Thomas explained.

Thomas told us that Larkin remained at the scene after the crash and cooperated with investigators. Court documents obtained by Western Mass News stated that Larkin allowed police to search his phone and the data in his car to help them better understand the accident. Larkin’s license has been revoked since the crash and will remain revoked until this case is resolved.

During Monday’s arraignment, a June date was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing.

“With any luck, we’ll be able to try this case by the end of the year,” Thomas added.

Larkin was not arrested. He was only summoned to court. No bail was requested because of that.

