Clouds with a Few Showers Around Tuesday

By Janna Brown
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Gusty breezes will again subside later this evening and tonight. Despite a blustery day, we did get some good sunshine along with seasonably mild high temperatures in the middle 50s.

Clouds increase this evening and tonight as a cold front drops down from the north. It will linger around and north of Rt. 2, which should keep showers only across northern Mass for the most part. A few showers may make it south of the Pike, but most south look mainly dry. Early morning temps fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

A cold front dips into northern Mass Tuesday morning with some light rain, which may get down toward the Mass Pike. South of the Pike, chances for rain are now looking low with just a fairly cloudy, but mild day. This front looks to lift back northward enough to give most a warmer afternoon with highs in the upper 50s north to mid 60s south.

Shower chances increase slightly Tuesday evening as the front pushes back southward and it will stall over Connecticut Wednesday. A chilly easterly flow develops as high pressure builds toward eastern Canada and highs Wednesday fall into the 40s to low 50s. Wednesday looks to start dry with a chance for some drizzle and fog. Shower chances increase later in the day as the front lifts back northward-again!

A surge of warmer temperatures pushes back through western Mass late Wednesday night or Thursday morning and we will likely swing from the upper 30s to the upper 50s pretty fast. Highs Thursday approach 70 with increasing southwesterly breezes ahead of an approaching cold front out of the west. Showers are possible in the morning, then a period of rain with some thunder is likely later in the afternoon with the front.

High pressure begins building into New England Friday and will take control of our weather through Easter Sunday. Friday looks blustery with a wester-northwest wind gusting to 30-40mph. We remain brisk over the weekend, but wind will be much lighter overall. Temperatures also return to the 50s Friday and Saturday, then lower 60s Sunday as a southwesterly breeze develops. Good sunshine is expected through Easter!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

