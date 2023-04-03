Getting Answers: doctors seeing increase of ADHD cases

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on the rise in attention deficit and hyperactivity (ADHD) cases and how it has triggered a ripple effect causing medication shortages.

“It has been a snowball effect with many patients now having trouble accessing medications. Now, I treat mostly kids and some young adults, but it has been an issue all throughout western Mass.,” said Dr. Bruce Waslick, chief of child psychiatry at Baystate Medical Center.

ADHD has a range of symptoms, but according to the American Psychiatric Association, symptoms include inattention, hyperactivity and impulsiveness. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that, between 2016 and 2019, approximately two percent of three- to five-year-olds, 10 percent of six to 11 year olds, and 13 percent of 12 to 17 year olds were diagnosed with ADHD. However, Waslick said that since the pandemic, those numbers have increased, especially with children experiencing trouble with remote learning.

“We had a number of consultations of kids who are struggling in school who have never struggled before, but they were struggling through online learning,” Waslick explained.

He told us this has resulted in an increased need for ADHD medication.

“We have been aware of a shortage of Adderall since the fall of 2022. It has been persistent and continued through 2023 and it seems to have triggered a secondary issue because people can’t get Adderall. A lot of doctors are switching their patients to other medicine that treats ADHD and we are seeing shortages in other medications as well,” Waslick noted.

Waslick advised those thinking of taking an ADHD medication to consult with a doctor first

“The medications that we are talking about are controlled substances, so there are potential benefits to the medications, but also substantial risks, so the best way to determine if someone is struggling with ADHD is to get a full evaluation,” Waslick said.

Western Mass News contacted Teva Pharmaceuticals to comment on the shortage of their ADHD medication, Adderall. However, we have not yet heard back.

