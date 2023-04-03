Getting Answers: tourist attractions across western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Spring is underway and as the weather continues to improve, you might already be thinking about your summer vacation plans or places to go after being cooped up inside all winter.

The warmer weather is making its way to New England and after what always feels like long winter months cooped up inside, many are ready to be out and about again.

“We definitely know that they are going to bring people into the region, put them in our hotels, our restaurants, so there will be an economic lift here in the valley,” said Mary Kay Wydra, president of the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Wydra is expecting to see an increase in visitors to western Massachusetts beginning in April and May and continuing throughout the summer and, this year, they are looking to attract more tourists with some new events.

“Ironman 70.3 Western Mass, so it is a half-triathlon and it is going to involve a lot of the cities and towns in Hampden County…The Eastern States [Exposition] and the Basketball Hall of Fame have collaborated on a brand new event called Hooplandia. It will be a big three-on-three basketball tournament with some charitable donations to the Boys and Girls Clubs being made,” Wydra added.

Wydra told Western Mass News part of the draw to this region is how easy it is to get to and that you don’t have to break the bank.

“We call those our A’s: affordability, accessibility, attractions. There’s again, literally, there is something for everyone whether they want a theme park, whether you want culture, museums, outdoor recreation,” Wydra explained.

Of course, the infamous theme park out in western Massachusetts is Six Flags New England in Agawam.

“Why come to Six Flags? I think the question is why not? There is so much to do, so many thrills to be had, and we kick-off on April 7,” McGrath added.

McGrath told Western Mass News that each season, they look for new ways to enhance the experience for parkgoers that goes beyond just rides like this year’s new ‘Dino Off-Road Adventure.’

“We have Blues, Brews, and Barbecues and Flavors of the World, which will be joining us here at Six Flags. It’s all about the taste and experiences. Our park is absolutely beautiful this year. We have enhanced it with new planters and painting and really creating that experience, but when you think of theme parks, you also think food, so come with a hungry stomach because we have a lot for you,” McGrath explained.

While Six Flags has increased their prices over the past few years, McGrath said the theme park works to accommodate everyone’s financial situations.

“Right now, it’s tough with inflation and everything we have going on. We are local destination of fun. It is affordable, there are options for families that they can pick to break up payments or provide them a way that they can enjoy the experience with their families,” McGrath said.

The Six Flags team is working hard to get ready for the upcoming season.

“[Daffy and Sylvester] may have to get painting and helping us out because there is so much to be done, but our team is amazing. We work night and day because we know how much we mean to the area for employment, for tourism, for local hotels, gas stations,” McGrath noted.

Another go-to spot in western Massachusetts is MGM Springfield, but if gambling is not your thing, there’s still plenty of activities for you and your whole family.

“We are looking at our Free Music Friday concert launch Memorial Day weekend, the first Friday before. With that will come our plaza bar, which will be open during those events, and we are hosting the Thunderbirds fan event on April 15, which will also be the launch of our TAP patio, so now you can go outside, enjoy the food of TAP, and enjoy the weather as well,” said Chris Smigel, executive director of hospitality at MGM Springfield.

Smigel said from Memorial Day on, they stay busy and booked until next winter. Some of this year’s highlights include big name stars making their way to Springfield, as well as some surprises Smigel said they are looking forward to announcing.

“I think this will be the biggest summer we have seen since pre-COVID…We are really excited. We have Kevin Hart coming to MassMutual Center. We have Bill Burr coming as well...Carlos Santana, so we’re going to see that. We’re going to have some stuff coming down the pipeline as well that, hopefully, we’ll be announcing,” Smigel added.

Aside from Six Flags and MGM, there are some hidden gems to add to your itinerary as well.

“…But within those, we also have two halls of fame for sports, both volleyball in Holyoke and basketball in Springfield. You’ve got museums like the Eric Carle Museum, the Springfield Museums with The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss. We have some smaller, little gems too, our Forest Park Zoo, our Lupa Zoo, McCray’s Farm in South Hadley, Mike’s Maze,” Wydra said.

Six Flags New England officially opens on Friday, but for more places to go and things to do around the area, visit explorewesternmass.com.

