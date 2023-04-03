Getting Answers: why so many CT residents are coming to the Bay State to bet on UConn

By Kristin Burnell, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The NCAA men’s basketball championship game will take place Monday night as the UConn Huskies take on San Diego State.

For the first time, sports bets can officially be placed on either of the teams right here in Massachusetts, which is attracting people from Connecticut, who want to place bets on the game even though sports betting is legal there, too.

With sports betting officially legal here in the Bay State, we wanted to know how this is impacting people locally, as well as anyone willing to travel from Connecticut, who may want to place their bets on the UConn Huskies ahead of Monday night’s game.

“Tonight, I got UConn, the Huskies,” said UMass Amherst student Carson Brean. “Feeling pretty good about it.”

Sports bettors in Massachusetts have placed their bets for the NCAA men’s basketball championship game. On Monday night, the UConn Huskies will take on San Diego State – the Huskies first appearance in a NCAA championship game in 9 years.

“Hopefully, I can make a little bit of money tonight,” Brean told us.

Bettors are not allowed to place bets on any college team in Massachusetts unless it is in a playoff tournament such as the NCAA tournament. That is something State Representative Carlos González told Western Mass News was imperative to include in the state’s legislation.

“We took the initiative to make sure that you can’t bet on college teams in Massachusetts, but if they are in the tournament, we’re allowed to do so,” Representative  González explained.

However, that is not the case in Connecticut, where people are not allowed to place bets on UConn or any other college located in that state. So instead, many are crossing the border to the Bay State in order to place bets on the Huskies, whether it be online or in-person.

“The geofencing that is used on the apps, it makes it that they have to move or drive to Springfield or anywhere in Massachusetts to be able to actually place a bet. Or, they can come to our local MGM here in Springfield, Massachusetts,” Representative  González said. “I think that that set us apart and Connecticut failed to do that, so that revenue moves here to Massachusetts now because they can’t do it in Connecticut, so that’s a benefit to us and we were able to foresee that in the legislation that was just passed.”

You can watch the NCAA championship game Monday night on CBS3 on Western Mass News starting at 9:20 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

