Hearing held over inspection violations at Springfield Gardens apartments

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Gardens tenants appeared in housing court on Monday for a hearing to force inspections at their properties.

It’s been nine months since concerns over living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments were first brought to our newsroom. Broken pipes, holes in ceilings, and mold are among the lingering issues tenants have shared with us. On Monday, the city of Springfield took Springfield Gardens to court for inspection violations that have not been done at many of their units in over two years.

“It was the city taking Springfield Gardens to court for their inspection violations, so it wasn’t necessarily [about] the tenants that were there, but we went because we want to make sure we are overseeing what’s happening and making sure that Springfield Gardens is being held accountable,” said Katie Talbot with Neighbor to Neighbor of Springfield and Holyoke.

Talbot told Western Mass News after an appearance in housing court, Springfield Gardens must now step up and take action.

“Springfield Gardens has 30 days to complete their inspections. We will be back in court in 60 days and Springfield Gardens was trying not have a specific part of the agreement attached. They didn’t want to be restricted from transferring the property, selling the property, which makes us really concerned about what their plans are for this property, but the judge said absolutely not, there’s 1,300 hundred units at stake here. You can’t sell or transfer that property,” Talbot added.

Springfield Gardens tenant Anna Smith dealt with black mold and water leaks at her school street apartment for months and was in the courtroom on Monday.

“We were very happy that the judge sided with the city and said no, there’s just too much at stake here and they kept their provisioning,” Smith said.

She told us that after months of complaints, she has been able to move to a different Springfield Gardens apartment in the city and now, she is happy to see changes are happening.

“The fact that the city is not just letting this get swept under the rug anymore, it’s nice to see that there’s eyes on it and us tenants are actually watching. We’re hoping for the best outcome for the city and the community and for all of us tenants,” Smith noted.

We did reach out to the property manager, as well as the lawyer representing Springfield Gardens for comment, but have not yet heard back.

