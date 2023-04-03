Incoming UMass chancellor visits campus for first time since appointment

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s a new hire at the University of Massachusetts Amherst - a new chancellor - and he took his first tour of the campus Monday afternoon.

Dr. Javier Reyes comes to UMass after serving as the University of Chicago’s interim chancellor. He will replace current chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy, who is retiring after 11 years.

Reyes will start as chancellor on July 1. He arrived on campus for the first time on Monday and addressed some of the goals he has for the university going forward.

“I have a very unique opportunity of coming to a university that has incredible upward trajectory and has built the capability and capacity and the strength to continue at a time in which many universities are really trying to say ‘Where were we in 2019?’ or ‘What were we doing in 2020?’” Reyes explained.

Reyes added that student housing, student engagement, and enrollment numbers are some of the things he hopes to improve during his tenure. However, he has already made history in his appointment, as the first Hispanic chancellor in the school’s history.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.