Longmeadow crews respond to a car fire on Frank Smith Road

LONGMEADOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday afternoon, crews responded to a car fire on Frank Smith Road in Longmeadow.

According to the Longmeadow Fire Department, when firefighters arrived at the scene they found a burning car in the driveway, away from the house.

Fire officials were able to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to other vehicles and confirmed the cause of the fire was accidental.

No reported injuries.

