Longmeadow salon brings autism awareness

LONGMEADOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Oksana Salon and Spa hosted an autism awareness event on Sunday morning.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards the Balliet Preschool Special Education program in Springfield.

Rachel Donermeyer, coordinator at the Oksana Salon and Spa said, “This cause is really near and dear to my heart,” said Donermeyer. “I have a son who has autism so being able to give back and help a special education program, it just means the world to me. "

All proceeds raised from Sunday’s event will be used to purchase things for the special education rooms, such as interactive toys, sensory bins, and anything else the school may need.

