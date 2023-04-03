MSPCA seeking adopters for dozens of surrendered sugar gliders

(WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts animal welfare officials are looking for new homes for dozens of surrendered exotic pets.

The MSPCA said that 33 sugar gliders and two hedgehogs were recently surrendered by a western Massachusetts owner. The gliders are in the possum family and are omnivores that need to eat a combination of insects, fruits, vegetables, nectar-based food, and commercial diet.

“The owner was dealing with some medical issues, and there were a lot of [sugar gliders] on the property, so those factors likely led to the surrender,” said Meaghan O’Leary, director of operations at Nevins Farm in Methuen.

The agency is now looking for special adopters who will be committed to maintaining the sugar glider’s diet and specialty care.

“They’re unique and fun to take care of…They’re also incredibly endearing, but they aren’t for everyone,” O’Leary added.

Anyone interested in adopting the animals can apply online.

