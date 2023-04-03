Rally held in protest of decision to rescind Easthampton superintendent offer

The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was rescinded Thursday.
The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was rescinded Thursday.
By Paris Dunford, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A rally will take place in Easthampton Monday evening after the offer for the person chosen to be Easthampton’s next school superintendent was quickly rescinded.

People coming out Monday are extremely upset that the offer to be the Easthampton superintendent was rescinded from Vito Perrone.

Perrone is currently the interim superintendent in West Springfield. On March 24th, the school committee decided to offer the position to him, pending a contract negotiation process. However, in an email obtained by Western Mass News, sent to the school committee chair and executive assistant, Perrone referred to them as ladies, and this past Thursday, the offer was rescinded.

Western Mass News found the school committee meeting where they discussed their decision to offer Perrone the position.

“Six community members emailing us with support for Dr. Perrone, and that it is in the entirety of that search process,” one member said. “We also had four community members emailing us with concerns about Dr. Perrone and requesting a no-vote, and we had two community members who emailed us with general concerns about the process.”

Western Mass News spoke with Perrone Sunday about learning the committee was rescinding his offer due to his use of the term, ‘ladies.’ He told us that he was disappointed to hear about their decision as he was hopeful to end his career where he once worked, at the high school.

“She explained to me that they were insulted by the address, and I said, ‘Well, I grew up in a time, the sixties, seventies, when ladies and gentlemen was a term of respect, and that’s how I intended it and I didn’t mean to insult you, and was basically told my apology didn’t mean anything and they were gonna rescind the offer,” Perrone told us.

Monday night’s rally is planned for 6 p.m. Some committee members will be there, along with numerous people supporting Perrone.

The school committee has a special meeting planned for Tuesday night and a superintendent search discussion is on the agenda.

Western Mass News will have more from the rally Monday night at 10 and 11 p.m.

