Springfield officers seize 650 bags of heroin during weekend traffic stop

Heroin, firearm seized in Springfield 040323
Heroin, firearm seized in Springfield 040323(Springfield Police Department)
By Morgan Briggs and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Early Saturday morning, Springfield Police, along with the Firearms Investigation Unit, arrested two suspects during a traffic stop on Worthington Street and Sterns Square.

Springfield Police originally pulled the suspects over for an expired inspection sticker around 2:45 a.m.

After searching the car, they found a loaded firearm with more than 22 rounds of ammunition, 650 bags of heroin, and at least $8,000 in cash.

38-year-old Devon Sutherland and 24-year-old Luis Cordero – both residents of Springfield – were arrested and charged with:

  • Carrying a loaded firearm without license
  • Possession of ammunition
  • Possession with the intent to distribute

