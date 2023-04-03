Springfield officers seize 650 bags of heroin during weekend traffic stop
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Early Saturday morning, Springfield Police, along with the Firearms Investigation Unit, arrested two suspects during a traffic stop on Worthington Street and Sterns Square.
Springfield Police originally pulled the suspects over for an expired inspection sticker around 2:45 a.m.
After searching the car, they found a loaded firearm with more than 22 rounds of ammunition, 650 bags of heroin, and at least $8,000 in cash.
38-year-old Devon Sutherland and 24-year-old Luis Cordero – both residents of Springfield – were arrested and charged with:
- Carrying a loaded firearm without license
- Possession of ammunition
- Possession with the intent to distribute
