Springfield Prep Charter teacher killed in weekend car accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield teacher has died following a car accident over the weekend.

According to Bill Spirer, the founder and executive director of Springfield Prep Charter School, seventh grade science teacher Bianca Colon-Hernandez passed away following the accident.

In a statement to Western Mass News, Spirer said:

“We are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of one of our Springfield Prep teachers, Bianca Colon-Hernandez, who tragically lost her life in a car accident over the weekend. Bianca was a dear colleague, friend, and teacher at Springfield Prep, and her death is a devastating loss to our community. As we reflect on her life and mourn with one another, we are offering our students and staff members counseling and support services today and in the days ahead. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones, and we ask for everyone’s compassion and understanding for the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Western Mass News has reached out to officials for further details and are waiting for their response at this time.

