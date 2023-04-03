Springfield Prep Charter teacher killed in weekend car accident

Springfield Prep Charter School Sign 100122
Springfield Prep Charter School Sign 100122(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield teacher has died following a car accident over the weekend.

According to Bill Spirer, the founder and executive director of Springfield Prep Charter School, seventh grade science teacher Bianca Colon-Hernandez passed away following the accident.

In a statement to Western Mass News, Spirer said:

“We are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of one of our Springfield Prep teachers, Bianca Colon-Hernandez, who tragically lost her life in a car accident over the weekend. Bianca was a dear colleague, friend, and teacher at Springfield Prep, and her death is a devastating loss to our community. As we reflect on her life and mourn with one another, we are offering our students and staff members counseling and support services today and in the days ahead. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones, and we ask for everyone’s compassion and understanding for the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Western Mass News has reached out to officials for further details and are waiting for their response at this time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was...
Easthampton superintendent candidate offer revoked after addressing school committee as ‘ladies’
Severe thunderstorms with strong winds on Saturday afternoon left hundreds in our region...
Severe storm leaves hundreds without power across western Mass.
Police are looking for a larceny suspect in the Enfield area.
Enfield Police search for larceny suspect
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Ware crews respond to a rollover crash on Belchertown Road

Latest News

Springfield Gardens tenants appeared in housing court on Monday for a hearing to force...
Hearing held over inspection violations at Springfield Gardens apartments
We’re learning more about the pedestrian crash that killed an elderly couple last summer in...
Arraignment held for man accused of hitting, killing couple with vehicle in Easthampton
Lots of clouds around Tuesday with a few showers around early.
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: autism art exhibit, autism flag raising, and Audi dealers honored