Town by Town: autism art exhibit, autism flag raising, and Audi dealers honored

Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Chicopee, and West Springfield.

April is Autism Acceptance Month, and the Agawam Public Library is holding special events Monday and all throughout the month to celebrate.

During the month of April, the library will be showcasing artwork from Sunshine Village, a local organization that works to improve the lives of children and people with developmental disabilities.

A flag raising was held Monday at Chicopee City Hall to commemorate Autism Awareness Month.

City officials, along with students from Chicopee High School, were all in attendance.

The flag raising ceremony featured a speech by Mayor John Vieau, who discussed the importance of supporting families affected by autism and recognizing the challenges they face.

Audi West Springfield has been honored by Audi of America with the 2022 Magna Society Award.

To earn Magna Society recognition, dealers must demonstrate an exceptional level of customer service, as well as strong business performance.

The Magna Society was created by Audi of America to identify and recognize dealerships that go above and beyond standard business objectives and sales targets.

