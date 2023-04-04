1 person hospitalized following Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized after a shooting Monday in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the area of Cornell and Harvard Street around 5 p.m. for a reported shooting victim.

When police arrived, they found an adult male victim, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

