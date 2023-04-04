Air wing, K9 units locate runaway Palmer juvenile
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Monday evening, a juvenile from Palmer was reported as a runaway with a mental health concern.
Massachusetts State Police responded with an air wing while Monson, Amherst, and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department responded with K9 units.
The juvenile was located at the Big Y in Ware.
They are now safe and reunited with their family.
