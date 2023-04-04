Air wing, K9 units locate runaway Palmer juvenile

Police car lights
Police car lights(MGN)
By Libby James
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Monday evening, a juvenile from Palmer was reported as a runaway with a mental health concern.

Massachusetts State Police responded with an air wing while Monson, Amherst, and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department responded with K9 units.

The juvenile was located at the Big Y in Ware.

They are now safe and reunited with their family.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was...
Easthampton superintendent candidate offer revoked after addressing school committee as ‘ladies’
Breckwood Blvd. scene 040323
Two people extricated following accident on Breckwood Blvd. in Springfield
Police are looking for a larceny suspect in the Enfield area.
Enfield Police search for larceny suspect
Massachusetts animal welfare officials are looking for new homes for dozens of surrendered...
MSPCA seeking adopters for dozens of surrendered sugar gliders
Springfield Prep Charter School Sign 100122
Springfield Prep Charter teacher killed in weekend car accident

Latest News

About one hundred community members came out Monday evening to show their support for Dr....
Easthampton students, educators weigh in on decision to rescind superintendent offer
Breckwood Blvd. scene 040323
Two people extricated following accident on Breckwood Blvd. in Springfield
About one hundred community members came out Monday evening to show their support for Dr....
Easthampton students, educators weigh in on decision to rescind superintendent offer
Heroin, firearm seized in Springfield 040323
Springfield officers seize 650 bags of heroin during weekend traffic stop