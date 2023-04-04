Amherst fire chief discusses safety protocols for campuses after UConn arrests

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a destructive scene on the University of Connecticut campus Monday night after the men’s basketball team clinched the national championship. This came as celebrations turned dangerous with injured people, property damage, and arrests.

Husky fans inside Gampel Pavilion stormed the court Monday night to celebrate the program’s 5th NCAA men’s basketball championship.

Videos have been circulating showing the destruction outside the watch party. People could be seen lighting fires, tearing down light posts, and taking any bit of UConn signage they could get their hands on, leading to hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

These scenes were similar to what happened in 2018 on the UMass Amherst campus after the NFL championship game featuring the Patriots and Eagles. A post-game riot ended in injuries and arrests.

Western Mass News spoke with Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson, who told us what precautions his department has taken to minimize damage and keep people safe during campus celebrations. He said that communication with people celebrating is just as important as communication with medical personnel and law enforcement.

“Have fun, enjoy it, but do it responsibly,” Chief Nelson said. “The other piece of it is for us. We’ll add staff, and our partners will do the same thing.”

He added that, in his experience, barricades and a large first responder presence can create a more dangerous situation. Instead, Chief Nelson said that the best approach is for them to wait in the background and intervene if necessary.

“If there is a show of force, folks might think we need to approach or we need to attack that show of force,” he told us. “What we’ve seen is that we should hang in the background in case something happens. You plan for the worst and you hope for the best.”

Chief Nelson said that alcohol can also be a factor in these types of situations. He told us that local hospital staff is also on standby to help with any medical emergencies.

“We’ll also bring our local hospitals into the mix, saying this is what we think will happen and we’re all prepared for the worst,” he explained. “It’s really a team approach.”

As of right now, 15 people have been charged and 16 people were hospitalized after Monday night’s celebration in Storrs.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.