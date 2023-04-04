Easthampton students, educators weigh in on decision to rescind superintendent offer

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Just days after the Easthampton School Committee rescinded their offer to name Vito Perrone superintendent, dozens gathered to protest the decision.

About one hundred community members came out Monday evening to show their support for Dr. Perrone, whose offer they said was unjustly rescinded.

“This is not right,” said Jeff Sealander of Easthampton. “It may not be illegal, but it’s wrong.”

The news of the rescission has drawn criticism from a number of Easthampton students, staff, and residents.

“The school board revoking Dr. Perrone’s contract is an inadequate representation of both what our community wants and needs,” one 11th grade student told us.

“We would be beyond fortunate to have him back as a leader of this district,” Deborah Lucia, the former school committee chairperson, added.

On March 24th, the school committee offered Vito Perrone the superintendent position, pending contract negotiations. However, this past Thursday, the offer was rescinded.

Perrone told Western Mass News that the reversal was after he addressed two women on the school committee as ‘ladies,’ in an email – a greeting they allegedly deemed a microaggression. Now, those who worked with the former Easthampton principal said that they are disappointed by this recent development.

“We are here to peacefully disagree with the school committee’s decision to rescind the offer,” one Easthampton teacher announced during Monday’s rally. “I was really looking forward to working with him, so I am really disappointed over the school committee’s decision.”

One former student, Grace Raucher, told Western Mass News what brought her to the event.

“He cares about everything and he cares about every single student, and it’s really special,” she said. “I just think that he deserves this opportunity to support other kids.”

She also told us about what would be the ideal solution.

“It would definitely be to reinstate him and for them to apologize deeply,” Raucher said.

Monday’s rally wrapped up with this message from Easthampton School Committee member Laurie Garcia:

“Easthampton, I will do all I can to honor your wishes and see what we can do to be able to enter into negotiations with Dr. Vito Perrone once again. I cannot promise anything; I am one member of the school committee.”

Many of those there said that they are saddened and frustrated that the decision to rescind Dr. Perrone’s offer took place behind closed doors during an executive session. When asked for a comment, school committee members said that they cannot comment on executive sessions.

The school committee is expected to meet Tuesday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.