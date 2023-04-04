Getting Answers: impact of body-worn cameras on the Springfield Police Department

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Kristin Burnell, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - More than a week after the deadly school shooting in Nashville, the Springfield Police Department is stressing the importance and positive impact that body-worn cameras have had for the city and their department.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood told Western Mass News that those body-worn cameras have been extremely helpful for their police officers, but she added that the department is still having trouble recruiting new officers to the force.

“It might have been a little bit of a training curve or a hard sell at first, but now, officers don’t want to go out without a working body camera,” Superintendent Clapprood told us. “They realize the importance of them, they kept them safe, and they’ve proven their side more times than not in many citizens’ complaints.”

Superintendent Clapprood spoke with Western Mass News about the importance of body worn cameras in the city’s police department.

“It’s definitely a change,” she said. “You have to get used to it being there and you have to be trained in its use and how to take care of it.”

Despite this helpful tool, she said that the department is still struggling with recruiting new police officers, and now, she is calling on the city council for help.

“I’ve asked for their help, and I explained to them that I see the Springfield Police Department as… the best word I could come up with was ‘fragile,’” Superintendent Clapprood said. “It’s a fragile state of trying to keep enough officers trained, officers on this job through retirements and people leaving early, and there’s police departments out there offering bonuses.”

Superintendent Clapprood believes that all of the new training required for officers has also impacted their low recruitment rates.

“We’re definitely asking more of our officers. It’s definitely a demanding profession,” she said. “It went from just being a law enforcement rule, where we arrested criminals and protected people, to they want us to be EMTs and doctors and social workers. We use Narcan a lot now, and we’re supposed to recognize mental illness. It’s a dangerous job. There’s a lot of guns on the street.”

She also shared this message for the public:

“We need help with anybody in our profession or teachers, academia, as far as young people, it’s definitely still a rewarding profession. It’s definitely still if you want to help people or make a difference, this is the place.”

Superintendent Clapprood added that other states such as New York are also dealing with recruitment issues at their police departments, as well.

