Indian Orchard food pantry seeking donations amid increased need

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A call is going out to the community for help with food donations.

“Food donations have been dropping the past few months, so we are hoping to get some more in,” said Mary Cassidy, executive director of the Community Survival Center in Indian Orchard.

Cassidy told us their shelves are empty in large part due to the rising need in the community tied to the additional pandemic assistance benefits that ended in March.

“We are seeing more new families come to our pantry than ever before,” Cassidy added.

Last month, they served an additional 17 families and 15 additional families the month before. Cassidy said each family gets seven days worth of food and they distribute on average around 9,000 pounds of food each month.

“Each person who comes to the pantry can come up to six times in a year for help. We have a senior program where they can come every month,” Cassidy explained.

A few of the main items needed include canned meats, peanut, hearty soups, and tuna fish or anything somebody could make a meal with. Cassidy told us as part of the effort, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has arranged for local convenience stores and supermarkets to donate extra food.

“We get a lot of ready-made sandwiches, salads, eggs, milk, and some of that is especially good because we do have a homeless population around here,” Cassidy noted.

Mike Proulx is a Ludlow resident who has been working at the Community Survival Center for four years. He picks up donations from stores three days a week.

“They give us roughly around 40,000 pounds a year. Cumberland Farms is excellent to us and so is the Big Y. They really help us out a lot here,” Proulx said.

For those interested in dropping off donations, the survival center is located on 240 Main Street in Indian Orchard and for those looking for help, Cassidy said just show up at the door.

“We are open Monday through Thursday 9:30 to 4:15. We do ask for current postmark mail to see that you are in our service area, we do ask you show something to show your income and you are good to go,” Cassidy said.

