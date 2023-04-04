Large police presence reported on Breckwood Blvd. in Springfield

Breckwood Blvd. scene 040323
Breckwood Blvd. scene 040323(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A large police presence has been reported on Breckwood Boulevard in Springfield.

In a photo sent to our newsroom from one of our Western Mass News crew members, you can see several police cruisers, fire engines, and EMS vans blocking the road near one of the intersections.

Western Mass News has an additional crew on their way to the scene and will be providing updates shortly.

We have also reached out to Springfield emergency officials for further information.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we work to bring you the latest updates as soon as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was...
Easthampton superintendent candidate offer revoked after addressing school committee as ‘ladies’
Severe thunderstorms with strong winds on Saturday afternoon left hundreds in our region...
Severe storm leaves hundreds without power across western Mass.
Police are looking for a larceny suspect in the Enfield area.
Enfield Police search for larceny suspect
After more than 50 years in business, the Mardi Gras in Springfield has closed just three days...
Mardi Gras strip club in Springfield closes its doors after nearly 50 years
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Ware crews respond to a rollover crash on Belchertown Road

Latest News

Heroin, firearm seized in Springfield 040323
Springfield officers seize 650 bags of heroin during weekend traffic stop
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Chicopee, and West Springfield.
Town by Town: autism art exhibit, autism flag raising, and Audi dealers honored
Western Mass News stopped by Legends: Video Games, Movies and More, a brand-new store in...
New store in Granby taking people back in time with goods from the 80s, 90s
The president of the Amherst Town Council told Western Mass News that the total cost of the...
Amherst Town Council to vote on funding for new elementary school