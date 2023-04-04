Local college students react to New York arraignment of former President Trump

Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York for Manhattan Criminal Court, where he...
Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York for Manhattan Criminal Court, where he will be booked and arraigned on charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)(Associated Press)
By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Reaction is coming in, both locally and nationally, to former President Donald Trump’s arraignment on 34 felony charges.

“It’s overwhelming, but at the same time, underwhelming,” said AIC sophomore DK Nasso.

Trump is now facing criminal charges and was arraigned Tuesday afternoon. For many college students, they were only in middle school when he was elected. Western Mass News checked in with them to get their reaction to the news. Nasso said she is happy Trump is being held accountable, but she doesn’t think much will change.

“I know, at the end of the day, they’re probably not going to do anything to him and he’s still going to get the opportunity again to run for president,” Nasso added.

We caught up with international student Ayden Knight from Canada to get his reaction as well.

“That’s pretty crazy that a former president was arrested,” Knight added.

His friend, Connor Matson, agreed, but he said it doesn’t change anything for him personally.

“It wouldn’t deter me from voting for him personally, but I can definitely see the impact it has on other people,” Matson noted.

All three students we spoke with said they are interested to see how these criminal charges will play out in the courtroom.

