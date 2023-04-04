Political expert discusses difference in how generations react to Trump indictment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Former president Donald Trump appeared in a New York courtroom Tuesday after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week.

We’re getting the local reactions to Trump’s arraignment, including from a professor at American International College, who told us that he is talking with his students about this historical day.

Former president Donald Trump walked into a New York courthouse Tuesday to be arraigned on criminal charges. He has been accused of wrongfully allocating money that served as hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels right before the presidential election in 2016.

Western Mass News spoke with AIC Professor of History and Political Science Bob Ravens-Seger about how historical this day is. He said that although this is the first time a former, or current, president has been charged criminally, it is not totally unprecedented for Trump as he has faced legal trouble before.

“It’s not new for him to be under legal scrutiny,” Ravens-Seger told us. “For more than 50 years, he has been on and off, so this is not surprising, even though, on a national political level, to find ourselves in this kind of situation is troubling.”

Although this arraignment seems to be a big deal for many Americans, Ravens-Seger told us that he does not sense that is the case with the students he teaches.

“Students don’t seem to have the same kind of reference point that older folks do because this is, to them, seemingly normal,” he said. “A lot of them, when Donald Trump came down the escalator in 2015, that’s 8 years ago, a lot of my students might have been 10 years old.”

Even still, he said that it is important that he discusses this historical day in his classroom, especially how Trump can still run for president in 2024.

“I usually cite Eugene V. Debs,” Ravens-Seger told us. “In 1920, he ran for president from federal prison. He had been convicted of violating the Espionage Act of 1917.”

